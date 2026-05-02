Science/technology

Ho Chi Minh City speeds up plans for innovation center network

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up efforts to build a network of innovation centers, aiming to create a dynamic, interconnected ecosystem that supports startups and high-impact innovation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology has recently held a conference to provide guidance on procedures for recognizing innovative organizations and individuals, as well as entities supporting innovation and startups, in accordance with Decree No. 268/2025/ND-CP.

At the event, department representatives presented details of a proposal to develop a network of internationally recognized innovation centers in the city.

By 2030, the initiative aims to establish a diverse system of innovation centers with fully developed infrastructure. The plan includes at least three national-level centers of international standing and seven provincial-level centers.

Rather than developing centers in isolation, the proposal adopts a network-based approach designed to maximize the strengths of each unit and generate spillover effects across the city’s broader innovation ecosystem.

These centers will be interconnected and operated within a unified system, enhancing the sharing of resources, expertise, and market linkages.

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Illustrative photo

The department representatives also provided detailed instructions on procedures for certifying innovative organizations and individuals, as well as those supporting innovation and startup activities, under Decree 268, which outlines key provisions of the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation related to innovation.

By Kim Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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innovation center network supports startups high-impact innovation Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology

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