Government launches task force to drive strategic technology development

The new body will advise the Prime Minister, coordinate ministries, and propose solutions to strengthen innovation policies.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung serves as the Head of the Task Force for Strategic Technology Development

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has signed Decision No. 769/QD-TTg establishing a Government Task Force on the development of strategic technologies.

Under the decision, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has been appointed head of the task force, with Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan serving as deputy head.

The task force is mandated to advise and assist the Prime Minister in studying, directing, and coordinating the resolution of major and cross-sector issues related to the development of strategic technologies.

It is also responsible for conducting research and proposing solutions; reviewing and recommending updates to the list of strategic technologies and strategic technology products and improving relevant institutions, mechanisms, and policies. In addition, the task force will coordinate, monitor, and supervise implementation, propose resource allocation, and submit recommendations to competent agencies for consideration and decision.

At the same time, it will support the Prime Minister in directing, assigning, and coordinating efforts among ministries, ministerial-level agencies, local authorities, and relevant organizations in addressing key intersectoral issues in strategic technology development.

Another key task is to review and consolidate challenges and bottlenecks related to mechanisms, policies, resources, and implementation, and to propose solutions to competent authorities in accordance with regulations.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan