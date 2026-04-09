Innovation-driven agricultural startup competition launched in Central region

On April 9, in Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province, the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Agricultural Park officially launched the “Innovation-Driven Startup Competition in High-Tech Agriculture 2026.”

Delegates perform the launch ceremony of the competition in the North Central and South Central Coast regions. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the competition for the North Central and South Central Coast regions, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hien, Deputy Head of the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Agricultural Park and Standing Deputy Head of the Competition Organizing Committee, stated that this year’s competition, themed “Circular Agriculture – Shaping a Green Future,” is being implemented nationwide to identify and support innovative startup ideas and projects in the field of high-tech agriculture.

The competition is designed to establish a collaborative platform connecting startup projects with markets, enterprises, technologies, and the broader startup ecosystem.

The competition encourages solutions that apply advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things in agriculture; promotes the development of circular agricultural models that reduce emissions and move toward a low-carbon economy; and enhances traceability capacity, standardization, and the expansion of export markets.

Drawing on the outcomes of the 2025 competition, many projects have been progressively refined, advancing toward commercialization and contributing to addressing practical challenges facing the agricultural sector. In 2026, the competition will continue to be organized with a focus on providing sustained support to participating projects, strengthening training and in-depth mentorship, mobilizing investment resources, and fostering value chain linkages aligned with market demand.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hien, Deputy Head of the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Agricultural Park and Standing Deputy Head of the Competition Organizing Committee, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Applications should be submitted to the High-Tech Agricultural Business Incubation Center at No. 255 Tran Hung Dao Street, Cau Ong Lanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, or via email at doimoisangtaonncnc@gmail.com. The deadline for submission is July 31, 2026.

The competition is divided into two categories:

Category A, designated for students from colleges and universities, offers one first prize worth VND100 million (US$3,796), one second prize worth VND80 million (US$3,037), two third prizes worth VND60 million (US$2,277) each, and three consolation prizes worth VND40 million (US$1,518) each.

Category B, for individuals, startup groups, and startup enterprises, includes one first prize worth VND150 million (US$5,694), one second prize worth VND120 million (US$4,556), two third prizes worth VND100 million (US$3,796) each, and three consolation prizes worth VND60 million (US$2,278) each. Additionally, each category will present three supplementary awards, each valued at VND5 million (approximately US$190).

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By Hieu Giang - Translated by Kim Khanh