Vietnam, France promote cooperation in sustainable urban development in HCMC

The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV) hosted the “Build to Last 2026” conference, placing sustainable urban development at the forefront of discussions.

French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet delivers his remarks at the conference.

The event brought together French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet, French Consul General in HCMC Etienne Ranaivoson, CCIFV Chairman Thibaut Giroux, Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha of the HCMC People’s Committee, and hundreds of representatives from regulatory bodies and domestic and international businesses.

In his remarks, Ambassador Olivier Brochet underscored the dual significance of the construction sector, noting that it accounts for a substantial share of global emissions while remaining a key economic driver, contributing 11 percent of global GDP and 7 percent of total employment. He stressed that sustainable construction is no longer merely an environmental imperative but an economic and societal necessity.

Mr. Olivier Brochet further emphasized that the transition toward sustainable cities requires coordinated action from governments, enterprises, research institutions, and investors, supported by robust international cooperation. Vietnam and France are both members of the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (GlobalABC), which aims to reduce carbon emissions across the sector.

Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha of the HCMC People’s Committee speaks at the conference.

From a local perspective, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha highlighted HCMC’s strong cooperation with France, with bilateral trade exceeding US$723 million in 2025 and 433 French-invested projects totaling more than US$2.2 billion.

He noted that the city is prioritizing resilient and sustainable urban development, promoting green energy and eco-friendly materials while accelerating investment in transport and logistics infrastructure. By 2030, HCMC aims for all public transport to run on clean energy and to effectively control major emission sources.

Delegates engage in discussions at the conference.

The “Build to Last 2026” conference seeks to establish a comprehensive platform connecting the construction and urban development ecosystem, fostering knowledge exchange, innovation, and strategic partnerships. Key themes include sustainable urban development, green energy and materials, and infrastructure, transport, and logistics.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan