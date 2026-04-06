Authorities move to curb cross-border fuel smuggling

Vietnamese authorities have issued an urgent directive to tighten inspections and crack down on illegal fuel trading and transport near border areas.

Facing the risk of supply losses and fire hazards linked to illegal fuel collection and cross-border transport, the Department of Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued an urgent dispatch urging local authorities to strengthen inspections and strictly handle violations.

On the morning of April 6, the department informed that recent media reports highlighted signs of fuel stockpiling and smuggling activities in border areas, particularly at the Lao Bao International Border Gate in Quang Tri Province.

Illustrative image of fuel trading activities (Photo: DMS)

According to these reports, individuals and small traders have been purchasing fuel in bulk from retail stations, modifying vehicles with additional fuel tanks, and transporting gasoline across the border to neighboring countries to profit from price differences.

If not promptly controlled, these activities could lead to domestic supply losses and pose significant fire and explosion risks during transport and storage.

The Department of Market Management and Development has sent urgent notices to the Departments of Industry and Trade nationwide, especially in border provinces, calling for enhanced monitoring, inspection and enforcement.

Relevant forces are required to coordinate closely with the police, customs and border guard units to supervise fuel trading activities at retail outlets and along both road and waterway routes.

Authorities are tasked with promptly detecting and strictly penalizing hoarding or large-volume sales to individuals suspected of smuggling.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong