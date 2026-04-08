Vietnam stocks surge on FTSE Russell upgrade roadmap confirmation

Vietnam’s stock market surged after FTSE Russell confirmed a roadmap to upgrade the country’s equity market from Frontier Market to Secondary Emerging Market status.

In the April 8 session, equities rallied sharply as cash flows returned, lifting liquidity after a series of subdued sessions driven by investor caution. Limit-up gains spread across most sectors.

Brokerage stocks led the rally, with many hitting or nearing their ceiling prices. SSI, VIX, VND, and TCX all closed at the upper limit, while SHS rose 8.14 percent, VCI 6.62 percent, MBS 7 percent, and CTS 5.83 percent.

Real estate stocks also attracted strong inflows, with a broad swath reaching limit-up levels, including VIC, VHM, VRE, TCH, DXG, and NVL.

Banking stocks posted robust gains, helping propel the VN-Index higher. STB and TCB hit the ceiling, while VPB rose 5.95 percent, OCB 6.42 percent, BID 5.2 percent, CTG 5.34 percent, TPB 4.76 percent, EIB 4.3 percent, and VCB 3.79 percent.

Other sectors, such as industrials, consumer goods, and information technology, also advanced, with several stocks—GEX, BMP, PNJ, PET, HHS, and FPT—closing in the purple.

By the close, the VN-Index jumped 79.01 points, or 4.71 percent, to 1,756.55 points, with 322 gainers (including 25 limit-up stocks), 27 decliners, and 26 unchanged stocks. On the Hanoi exchange, the HNX-Index rose 6.62 points, or 2.68 percent, to 253.32 points, with 122 advancers, 42 losers, and 50 unchanged stocks. Liquidity doubled from the previous session, with trading value on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange reaching nearly VND35 trillion, up about VND15 trillion. Combined with the Hanoi exchange, total market turnover approached VND37 trillion.

Despite strong domestic inflows ahead of the anticipated market upgrade, foreign investors extended their net-selling streak to a fourth consecutive session on HOSE, with net outflows totaling nearly VND1.051 trillion. VIC saw the largest net selling at over VND1.167 trillion, followed by MBB with more than VND301 billion, and VCB at nearly VND211 billion.

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By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan