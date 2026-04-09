International textile industry exhibition attracts 22 countries, territories

The SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026, an international textile industry exhibition, officially opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on April 8.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

SaigonTex–SaigonFabric 2026 spans over 30,000 m² of exhibition space and features more than 1,000 enterprises from 22 countries and territories, including India, Belgium, Cambodia, Taiwan (China), Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, Mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong (China), Japan, Australia, and Vietnam.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang noted that Vietnam’s textile exports reached US$46.2 billion in 2025, marking a 6 percent increase compared to 2024. The country maintained its position among the top three global textile exporters, with a trade surplus of US$21 billion, continuing to be a major contributor to the national trade balance.

The exhibition offers a platform for domestic and international textile organizations and enterprises to access modern machinery, advanced technologies, and eco-friendly, sustainable raw materials. It also serves as a platform to connect with reputable partners, explore new markets, engage potential clients, boost trade, enhance product value, and gradually increase local content in line with the origin requirements of trade agreements.

The event is expected to attract over 32,000 visitors.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Kim Khanh