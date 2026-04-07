Lemon and mandarin prices surge in Mekong Delta, farmers reap record profits

Rising demand during the hot season has pushed lemon and mandarin prices to multi-year highs across the Mekong Delta, delivering strong returns for growers in Dong Thap, Tay Ninh, and Vinh Long.

In the Mekong Delta, the prices of lemons and mandarins are rising again as demand increases during the hot season.

A lemon orchard in Hoi Cu Commune of Dong Thap Province

Today, in the communes of Hoi Cu, My Hiep, Sa Dec of Dong Thap Province and Ben Luc, Duc Hoa of Tay Ninh Province, traders are buying lemons at around VND35,000 per kg, an increase of VND15,000 per kg compared to last month. This is the highest price in the last 3 years.

Many farmers said that at this price, after deducting costs, each kilogram of lemons yields a profit of about VND20,000. “My family just harvested 5 acres of 2-year-old lemon trees, earning nearly VND100 million in profit,” said farmer Ngo Thai Ty in Hoi Cu Commune of Dong Thap Province, adding that he will allocate a portion of the profit to care for and reinvest in his lemon orchard, hoping for continued high returns next year.

A mandarin orange orchard in Hieu Thanh Commune of Vinh Long Province

Lemons are the main crop in Dong Thap and Tay Ninh provinces, with areas of approximately 6,000 hectares and nearly 12,000 hectares respectively. Both localities are expanding their cultivation areas according to planning and assigning specific cultivation area codes. The majority of the area is cultivated according to GlobalGAP standards, and farmers participate in cooperatives, contributing to stable output.

Along with lemons, the price of mandarin oranges is also increasing after a long period of decline. In Vinh Long, the "mandarin orange capital" of the Mekong Delta, grade 1 mandarin oranges (4-5 fruits per kg) are being purchased by traders at the orchard for about VND5,000-VND7,000 per kg.

Traders buy all kinds of oranges (without distinguishing between grade 1 or grade 2) at a flat price of VND3,000 - VND5,000 per kg, an increase of 2,000-3,000 VND per kg compared to the flat prices in the previous month.

A farmer in Tan Phu Dong Commune of Dong Thap Province harvests lemongrass

The Department of Industry and Trade of Vinh Long Province stated that the rebound in orange prices is a positive sign for the market; however, the locality is still closely monitoring supply and demand to stabilize production. In the past, when orange prices plummeted, many farmers cut down their trees to plant other crops.

On April 6, the price of lemongrass in the Mekong Delta also increased to approximately VND7,000 per kg (VND4,000-VND4,500 per kg higher than the previous month), helping growers earn a profit of about VND3,000 per kg. Lemongrass is currently widely grown in coastal areas with high salinity tolerance, such as Tan Phu Dong and Go Cong of Dong Thap Province.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan