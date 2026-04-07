Electric vehicle boom sweeps Mekong Delta

Electric vehicle (EV) sales across the Mekong Delta have surged in recent weeks, as consumers pivot away from gasoline-powered transport amid volatile and rising fuel prices.

An electric bicycle and motorbike shop in Can Tho

Field observations by SGGP reporters indicate brisk trading activity at electric bicycle and motorbike shops along Ly Tu Trong Street, near Luu Huu Phuoc Park in Ninh Kieu Ward, Can Tho City. Customer traffic has picked up noticeably, with many visitors exploring cost-saving alternatives to conventional vehicles.

Le Thanh Sang, a local shop owner, said that since early March, interest in electric two-wheelers has climbed sharply in tandem with fuel price hikes. His store recorded a significant uptick in sales during the month compared to previous periods. With prices ranging from around VND10 million (US$400) to tens of millions of Vietnamese dong per unit, electric bicycles and motorbikes are increasingly seen as an accessible and economical option for daily commuting.

A VinFast dealership in Can Tho delivers vehicles to customers in March.

The shift is also evident in the electric car segment. Nguyen Huu Gia Huy, a sales representative at a VinFast dealership in Can Tho, noted a substantial increase in showroom visits in March, as more customers seek information on EVs. The dealership is currently offering a direct 6 percent discount on listed prices, along with an additional 3 percent incentive for customers trading in gasoline or diesel vehicles.

An electric vehicle charging station in My Xuyen Ward, Can Tho City

Nguyen Thi Cam Hong, Head of Marketing at VinFast Cuu Long Can Tho, reported that EV car sales rose by approximately 150 percent in March. Popular models include the Limo Green, VF3, and VF5, reflecting growing consumer confidence in electric mobility.

Similar trends are emerging in Tay Ninh Province, where demand for electric motorbikes has risen markedly. Nguyen Duy Khoa, a shop owner in Long An Ward, said foot traffic and purchase inquiries have doubled in recent weeks. Since fuel prices began fluctuating sharply, sales have surged, with some customers making immediate purchase decisions after test rides.

Customer traffic surges at Nguyen Duy Khoa’s electric vehicle shop in Long An Ward, Tay Ninh Province.

Khoa noted a shift in consumer preferences: while mid-range models priced at around VND15-16 million (US$600–US$650) previously dominated sales, higher-end models priced between VND28 million and VND30 million (US$1,100 and US$1,200) are now gaining traction as more consumers transition from gasoline-powered vehicles.

In Ca Mau Province, dealerships report sales increases of 30 to 50 percent. Duong Trong Huu, who manages a network of motorbike stores in the province, said stable EV prices—despite rising demand—have helped stimulate consumer interest. The expansion of charging infrastructure for both electric motorbikes and cars has also improved convenience and boosted adoption.

An electric vehicle charging station in Ca Mau Province

According to the Ca Mau Department of Construction, the provincial People’s Committee has rolled out a green energy transition plan for the transport sector. By 2030, the roadmap aims to gradually replace fossil fuel-powered road vehicles with electric alternatives, expand charging infrastructure to meet demand, and encourage existing and new bus stations and rest stops to adopt green standards.

The electric vehicle market records strong sales growth.

By Tuan Quang, Tan Thai, Quang Vinh – Translated by Thuy Doan