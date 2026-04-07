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Vietnam eliminates domestic maritime fees for 3 months

SGGPO

The Ministry of Finance has issued Circular No. 40/2026, dated April 6, introducing exemptions for several fees and charges in the transport sector. The policy takes effect from April 7 through June 30, 2026.

Under the circular, all domestic maritime fees applied to vessels entering and leaving Vietnamese seaports will be waived, in accordance with Chapter III of Circular No. 261/2016 and its subsequent amendments.

The exemptions cover a range of charges, including vessel tonnage fees, maritime safety assurance fees, anchorage and mooring fees in designated water areas, maritime protest fees, and port entry and exit charges.

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In addition, inland waterway vessels operating between domestic ports and terminals will also benefit from fee exemptions. These include vessel tonnage fees, port and terminal entry and exit charges, and inland waterway reporting fees, costs that account for a significant share of waterway transport expenses.

The policy is expected to support transport enterprises, reduce logistics costs, and stimulate economic activity during the implementation period.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong

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domestic maritime fees the Ministry of Finance vessel tonnage fees maritime safety assurance fees anchorage and mooring fees inland waterway vessels transport sector

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