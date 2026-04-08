FTSE Russell confirms to upgrade Vietnam to emerging market status

FTSE Russell officially confirmed to upgrade Vietnam to emerging market status from frontier status in September, the final seal of approval for the long-awaited move.

At 3:00 a.m. on April 8 (Vietnam time), FTSE Russell announced the results of its interim review as part of the March 2026 market classification assessment.

FTSE Russell acknowledged significant progress in Vietnam’s stock market, particularly in improving market access through global brokerage firms. It also confirmed that the roadmap to upgrade Vietnam from Frontier Market to Secondary Emerging Market status, first announced in October 2025, remains on track.

According to FTSE Russell, the issuance of Circular 08/2026 by the Ministry of Finance has established a legal framework to ensure foreign investors can access Vietnam’s stock market via global brokerage firms. The regulation also enhances rules related to the non-prefunding mechanism.

Regulators, domestic and international brokerage firms, custodian banks, and institutional investors have aligned on an implementation model under these new mechanisms.

On that basis, FTSE Russell’s Index Governance Board reaffirmed the upgrade pathway. The inclusion of Vietnamese equities into FTSE’s global indices will commence on September 21, 2026.

To ensure a smooth transition aligned with market conditions and to support investors, Vietnam ‌will be added to FTSE Russell's global equity indices beginning on September 21 in phases that will continue into 2027.

According to the State Securities Commission of Vietnam, the timely progress of the upgrade reflects close direction from the Government, the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Finance, as well as strong coordination among relevant agencies. It also highlights the efforts of stock exchanges, Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC), market participants, and international institutions.

The upgrade to Secondary Emerging Market status marks a significant milestone, affirming the development of Vietnam’s stock market and its recognition by the global investment community. It is expected to attract substantial international capital inflows, enhance liquidity, and strengthen Vietnam’s position within the global financial system.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan