Thi Vai LNG Terminal’s regasification capacity boosted to 288 tons per hour

PV GAS has successfully increased regasification capacity at its Thi Vai LNG Terminal to 288 tons per hour, strengthening gas supply readiness for power generation during the peak dry season in the Southeast region.

A corner of Thi Vai LNG Terminal

PV GAS announced on April 8 that its branch, in coordination with technical partners, successfully completed trial operations to expand regasification capacity at the Thi Vai LNG Terminal in Tan Phuoc Ward.

Test results confirmed the system maintains safe and stable operations at a rate of 288 tons per hour. This output significantly exceeds the terminal's original design capacity of 171 tons per hour, reaching a volume equivalent to approximately 9.5 million standard cubic meters per day.

The capacity increase to 288 tons per hour substantially bolsters the gas supply infrastructure of PV GAS. This enhancement ensures the facility is equipped to meet the heightened demand for power generation during the peak dry season across the Southeast region.

The trial process was verified and evaluated in accordance with both domestic and international standards, under the supervision of an independent inspection body. This provides a critical foundation for optimizing operations and improving the efficiency of LNG infrastructure utilization.

The capacity upgrade of Thi Vai LNG Terminal is considered strategically significant amid ongoing volatility in global energy markets. The facility continues to play a vital role in the gas supply chain, helping ensure a stable fuel source for power generation and supporting the safe, continuous operation of the national power system.

Commissioned in 2023, Thi Vai LNG Terminal is currently Vietnam’s first and largest LNG port facility, with a capacity of 1 million tons per year and the ability to receive LNG carriers of up to 100,000 DWT.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan