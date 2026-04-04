Vietnam records strongest first-quarter FDI disbursement in five years

Foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursed in Vietnam was estimated at US$5.41 billion, a 9.1 percent increase year-over-year, marking the highest first-quarter figure in the past five years, from 2022 to 2026.

This robust growth stands out as a bright spot in Vietnam’s first-quarter economic performance, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance at a press briefing on April 4.

The processing and manufacturing sector continues to attract strong FDI.

Total registered foreign investment, including newly licensed projects, capital adjustments and share purchases, reached US$15.2 billion, a sharp 42.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year. A total of 904 new projects were licensed with registered capital of US$10.23 billion. While the number of projects rose modestly by 6.4 percent, the total registered capital surged 2.4 times year-on-year.

Singapore remained the largest investor, contributing US$5.32 billion, which accounted for 52 percent of the newly registered capital.

The manufacturing and processing sector continued to dominate foreign investment inflows, a trend expected to persist as global investment shifts toward high-tech manufacturing in 2026.

Experts from the Ministry of Finance noted that the strong increase in disbursed capital reflects sustained confidence among international investors in Vietnam’s investment climate, even amid ongoing global geopolitical volatility.

A business sentiment survey also showed that the FDI sector is the most optimistic, with 80 percent of foreign-invested enterprises expecting improved or stable business conditions in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong