SJC halts online gold bar registration amid fraud concerns

From April 6, customers must purchase SJC gold bars at 20 outlets nationwide as the company suspends online registration to upgrade systems and counter rising online scams.

SJC declares a temporary halt to online registration for the purchase of SJC gold bars.

Specifically, from April 6, customers wishing to buy SJC gold bars must conduct transactions directly at stores, replacing the previous online registration method. Transactions will be available at 20 SJC outlets nationwide.

According to the company, the move is intended to facilitate system upgrades and adjustments while ensuring improved service quality in the near future.

One of the fake fanpages impersonating SJC

Previously, the state-run Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC) had repeatedly warned customers about the emergence of fake social media pages impersonating the company to commit fraud and appropriate assets through online gold transactions.

These actors exploit the SJC brand’s credibility by operating counterfeit pages such as “SJC Ho Chi Minh” and “SJC Da Nang”. The pages typically replicate content from official channels, particularly posts related to gold bar and gold ring purchase registrations. Notably, they also use paid advertising to boost engagement such as likes, shares, and comments and may display verification badges to appear legitimate.

Once customers place orders, the scammers proceed with fake order confirmations, arrange purported deliveries, and instruct victims to transfer deposits or full payments via bank transfer.

SJC would like to remind everyone that it does not engage in any buying or selling transactions through online platforms; it does not accept deposits for holding items in any form; and it does not require customers to make advance payments. All transactions must be conducted in person at the official transaction locations announced by SJC. Customers must not transfer funds or engage in transactions with any fan pages or websites impersonating SJC; they should not provide personal information or bank account details to unofficial sources and should always verify the authenticity of information before proceeding with any transactions.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan