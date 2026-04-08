LNG carrier delivering 27,000 tons from Brunei safely docks in HCMC

The KOOL BLIZZARD carrying 27,000 tons of LNG from Brunei docked safely in HCMC on April 8, boosting gas supply for power generation in the peak dry season.

An LNG carrier from Brunei has safely docked at the Cai Mep – Thi Vai port complex.

Immediately after berthing, the vessel was swiftly moved into unloading operations, which are expected to be completed on April 9. The LNG cargo will be regasified and fed into the distribution system to supply power plants across the Southern region.

The arrival of the LNG shipment is significant amid surging electricity demand, particularly as the dry season reaches its peak. The additional gas supply will help ensure stable grid operations and mitigate the risk of energy supply disruptions.

Earlier, PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS) had proactively implemented a range of measures to secure gas supply for production and electricity generation amid ongoing volatility in global energy markets. The company has stepped up efforts to diversify LNG imports from markets such as Qatar and Brunei, as well as across Southeast Asia, while also increasing domestic gas production.

At the same time, PV GAS is enhancing its LNG regasification capacity. The system has been successfully tested at 288 tons per hour—well above the initial design capacity of 171 tons per hour—equivalent to approximately 9.5 million standard cubic meters per day, positioning it to meet peak power demand.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan