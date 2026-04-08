Domestic fuel prices decline across the board

Domestic fuel prices were simultaneously adjusted downward on the afternoon of April 8, in line with global market trends.

Domestic fuel prices were simultaneously adjusted downward on the afternoon of April 8, in line with global market trends.

Accordingly, all categories of petroleum products recorded decreases, with diesel prices seeing the most significant drop of nearly 14 percent compared to the previous pricing period.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance have adjusted domestic retail fuel prices in response to the sharp decline in global oil prices.

According to the ministry, global refined fuel prices have fallen in recent days. The average price during the current pricing period on April 8, compared to the previous period on April 3, shows that RON92 gasoline stood at US$140.04 per barrel, down US$4.46 per barrel, equivalent to a decrease of 3.09 percent.

RON95 gasoline was priced at US$149.05 per barrel, marking a decline of 1.77 percent. Notably, 0.05S diesel recorded a sharp drop of 14.5 percent, falling to US$249.505 per barrel. Meanwhile, 180CST 3.5S fuel oil decreased by 1.53 percent to US$730.70 per tonne.

The primary cause is attributed to developments in the international geopolitical landscape. Specifically, while military tensions among the United States, Israel, and Iran persist, signs of de-escalation have emerged. The United States has announced a two-week ceasefire, and Iran has indicated it would halt attacks if the relevant parties cease military actions. Meanwhile, transportation activities through the Strait of Hormuz have been maintained.

These factors have helped prevent severe supply disruptions, thereby contributing to the decline in global oil prices.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also noted that the base price of 0.05S diesel in this period dropped by 13.95 percent compared to the previous cycle, exceeding the 10 percent threshold stipulated in Resolution No. 55/NQ-CP dated March 19, 2026, issued by the Government. This serves as a basis for the authorities to implement appropriate price adjustment measures.

During the price adjustment on April 8, the inter-ministerial body decided neither to appropriate nor to utilize the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund for any fuel categories.

Following the application of current policies, the maximum retail prices for commonly used petroleum products take effect from 3:30 p.m. on April 8.

Accordingly, E5 RON92 gasoline is capped at no more than VND24,737 (US$0.93) per liter, down VND691 (US$0.02) per liter compared to the previous period; RON95-III gasoline at no more than VND26,536 per liter, down VND440 per liter; 0.05S diesel at no more than VND42,841 per liter, down VND1,947 per liter; and 180CST 3.5S fuel oil at no more than VND24,271 per kilogram, down VND322 per kilogram.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh