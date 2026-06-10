HCMC conducts comprehensive assessment of civil servants

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed the chairpersons of People's Committees of communes, wards, and special zones to review and comprehensively assess the quality, qualifications, capabilities of their personnel.

Civil servants at the Ba Diem Commune Public Administration Service Center process administrative applications for residents. (Photo: SGGP)

They are also required to finalize standards and criteria for assigning and arranging officials and civil servants according to job positions.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc has recently issued directives on implementing Directive No. 18/CT-TTg of the Prime Minister regarding improving the quality of officials and civil servants at the commune level to meet the requirements of the new situation.

In addition, they are tasked with advising local Party committees on the deployment and arrangement of commune-level officials and civil servants in line with the principle of placing the right person in the right job, at the right time, and in the right locality, while maximizing their practical capabilities, professional strengths, and work experience. They must also thoroughly reassign, transfer, or arrange alternative positions for deputy-level leaders and managers whose numbers exceed prescribed limits. Priority should be given to officials and civil servants who demonstrate strong political resolve and the ability to work under pressure in positions that match their professional qualifications, expertise, and experience.

In addition, commune-level authorities are required to assess officials and civil servants in accordance with regulations and their delegated authority, based on work progress and quality, coordination capacity, sense of responsibility, service attitude, and the satisfaction of citizens and businesses. Staffing reductions must be implemented for those with weak performance, a lack of responsibility, or an inability to meet job requirements.

Commune-level administrations are also tasked with proactively proposing to competent authorities the recruitment of civil servants and public employees, giving priority to talented and experienced candidates who can immediately meet job requirements at commune-level People's Committees and their affiliated public service units. At the same time, they are required to coordinate with the Department of Home Affairs to provide training, professional development, and capacity-building programs for commune-level officials and civil servants in line with job-position requirements and local practical conditions.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has called for strengthening administrative discipline, public service ethics, and the accountability of officials and civil servants at the commune level. In addition, local authorities are required to tighten workplace discipline, strictly adhere to procedures for processing administrative dossiers and meeting deadlines for delivering results through electronic platforms, and prevent manifestations of bureaucracy, arrogance, abuse of authority, and delays in handling matters concerning citizens and businesses.

The Director of the Department of Home Affairs is tasked with taking the lead, in coordination with sectoral departments and agencies as well as commune-level People's Committees, in submitting plans to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for organizing training and professional development programs tailored to job-position requirements and local practical conditions. The objective is to further enhance the quality of commune-level officials and civil servants.

Priority should be given to assigning officials and civil servants who demonstrate strong professional competence, resilience under pressure, and extensive experience in handling complex situations to localities with challenging conditions and heavy workloads, particularly in sectors requiring specialized expertise such as land administration, construction, ethnic affairs, religious affairs, complaints, and denunciations.

At the same time, priority should be given to recruiting talented and experienced individuals who can immediately meet job requirements, as well as outstanding graduates and promising young scientists, in accordance with the city's talent attraction policies.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh