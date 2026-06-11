HCMC delegation surveys living conditions of ethnic Chinese community

Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association on June 10 organized a working visit to survey the living conditions of the ethnic Chinese community and the activities of Chinese community associations in Phu Mu, Ba Ria, Vung Tau wards.

During meetings with local authorities, officials reported that the living conditions of ethnic Chinese residents remain stable. Community members have complied with Party guidelines and State laws and policies, while actively participating in patriotic movements and local community activities.

According to Mr. Huynh Xuan Khang, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu My Ward, the locality is home to 58 ethnic Chinese households with a total population of 212 people. He noted that the ethnic Chinese community maintains strong ties with local residents and fully benefits from government policies and support programs in accordance with regulations.

Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association hold a working session with local authorities in Vung Tau Ward.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association and head of the delegation, said that the survey aimed to gain a clearer understanding of the living conditions of ethnic Chinese residents as well as the organization and operations of community associations in the wards.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association Nguyen Huu Hiep addresses a meeting with officials and representatives of the ethnic Chinese community in Phu My Ward.

The survey results will help the association identify practical solutions to enhance the effectiveness of Chinese community associations in the area. They will also serve as an important reference for personnel planning and organizational restructuring of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association for the 2025–2030 term.

As part of the visit, the delegation presented gifts to Ho Vay Mui, the wife of a fallen soldier living in Ba Ria Ward, and Trieu Tan Sai, a war veteran with a 61 percent disability rating residing in Vung Tau Ward.

As part of the survey trip, the delegation visits war veteran Trieu Tan Sai in Vung Tau Ward.

The delegation presents gifts to Ho Vay Mui, wife of a fallen soldier, during its community outreach visit in Ba Ria Ward.

By Truc Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong