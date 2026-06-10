HCMC continues to strengthen construction order management

On June 10, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed a document conveying the Chairman's directive on further enhancing construction order management across the city.

Binh Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

In recent years, although the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued numerous directives aimed at strengthening construction order management, violations of construction regulations in certain areas have remained complex. In some cases, construction violations were not detected and addressed promptly, affecting the effectiveness and efficiency of state management in the construction sector.

To address the above shortcomings, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has directed the Department of Construction, the People's Committees of communes, wards, special zones, and relevant agencies to continue strengthening construction order management in line with their delegated responsibilities.

In addition, they are required to intensify inspections, promptly prevent and strictly handle violations in construction investment activities within their jurisdictions in accordance with their authority and legal regulations, ensuring that no construction-order “hotspots” emerge.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also requested the strict accountability of organizations, individuals, agencies, units, and heads of agencies or units assigned responsibility for construction order management if they fail to fulfill their duties, neglect oversight, or show signs of shielding or facilitating construction-related violations within their areas of responsibility.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh