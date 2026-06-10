HCMC, Wellington strengthen cooperation

As part of a working visit to New Zealand, on June 9, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh and his delegation held a meeting with Mr. Ben McNulty, Deputy Mayor of Wellington, and worked with the Wellington City Council.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh (R) offers a gift to Mr. Ben McNulty, Deputy Mayor of Wellington. (Photo: SGGP)

Also attending the meeting was Mr. Phan Minh Giang, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to New Zealand.

At the meeting, Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh expressed his pleasure at visiting and working in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, and extended his sincere appreciation to the leaders and authorities of Wellington for their warm and gracious hospitality.

He noted that Wellington is a city with a distinctive identity, striking a harmonious balance between nature, culture, creativity, and quality of life. He also emphasized that the visit provided an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City to listen, exchange views, and learn valuable experiences in urban governance, spatial planning, land management, environmental protection, and social housing development.

Welcoming the HCMC delegation, Mr. Ben McNulty provided an overview of Wellington’s development and noted that the city is facing several challenges similar to those confronting Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in infrastructure management, solid waste and wastewater treatment, and ensuring adequate housing supply for residents.

Wellington is keen to exchange practical experiences with Ho Chi Minh City in shaping a vision for the city to become a creative capital, a diverse, livable, accessible, and people-friendly urban center. These aspirations share many common features with Ho Chi Minh City’s development goals in the new phase, as it expands its development space and advances toward becoming a smart, globally connected metropolis with comprehensive and sustainable growth.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh