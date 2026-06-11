Ho Chi Minh City rolls out measures to ensure construction material supply

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has signed Plan No. 278/KH-UBND outlining a series of measures to secure the supply of construction materials across the city.

The plan aims to promptly and effectively implement directives from the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on ensuring sufficient construction materials for projects throughout the city, especially major infrastructure works and projects with significant socio-economic impact during the 2026–2030 period.

The initiative is also designed to strengthen state management of the construction materials market, monitor price fluctuations, and prevent speculation, price manipulation, and localized shortages. Authorities seek to maintain stable construction material prices while promoting the efficient use of legally sourced materials.

A section of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 is under construction in Binh My Commune. (Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung)

Under the plan, the municipal Department of Construction has been assigned as the standing agency responsible for monitoring and assessing supply-demand conditions and price movements in the local construction materials market.

The department will coordinate with relevant agencies, local authorities, and stakeholders to implement measures aimed at ensuring adequate supply and controlling prices.

In addition, the municipal Department of Construction will regularly compile reports and submit updates to the city government on the implementation of the plan and market developments.

A road project along the Tham Luong–Ben Cat–Nuoc Len Canal is under construction in An Hoi Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung)

Relevant departments, agencies and units are required to submit quarterly progress reports to the City’s Department of Construction by the 20th day of the final month of each quarter. The department will then consolidate the information and report to the municipal People's Committee.

Any issues or challenges that exceed the authority of the implementing agencies must be reported to the city government for consideration and resolution.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong