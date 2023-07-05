Impact of El Nino on Vietnam with greater than moderate strength

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting yesterday said that the El Nino phenomenon hit the country.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also confirmed the recent appearance of an El Nino event as sea surface temperature in the Pacific Ocean is 0.5 degree Celsius higher than previous records.

The El Nino is expected to peak within three months, beginning from November 2023 to January 2024 with 56 percent of a strong and even hotter El Nino and 84 percent of moderate intensity chances.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, El Nino will directly affect Vietnam's weather patterns and climate conditions in about two or three months right after the phenomenon appears.

El Nino tends to gradually increase in intensity in the last months of the year.

During an El Nino year, the number of storms and tropical depressions is usually about 28 percent less than average and occurs in July, August and September.

Besides, the number of cold waves across the capital city of Hanoi is only 70 percent and they tend to end earlier than usual.

El Nino often causes a shortage of rainfall in most regions across the country, with a loss between 25 and 50 percent, notably in the North-Central region.