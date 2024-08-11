Imminent flash floods, landslides after downpours warning for Northern region

The weather forecast for August 11 stated that the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting warned of thundery downpours across the Northern region.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting warns of imminent flash floods and landslides after downpours for the Northern region.

From last night to this early morning, both Northern mountainous and midland localities have experienced intense rains and thunderstorms.



The meteorological experts said that the Northern region is forecast to experience similar weather conditions to the provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, with moderate to heavy rainfall ranging from 30mm to 180mm above from August 11 to August 13.

The imminent flash floods and landslides after downpours could occur in low-lying places, notably the mountainous areas.

The rain spell will get intense during nighttime.

Following reports from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, within the next three to six hours, there will be a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, with average rainfall ranging from 10mm to 90mm above in the provinces of Yan Bai, Phu Tho, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, Lao Cai, Vinh Phuc, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang and Quang Ninh.

At the same time, the above-mentioned localities affected by the heavy rainfall spell must be cautious of flash floods, subsidence and landslides.

The weather forecast for August 11 states that the capital city of Hanoi will experience a day with a mix of deep clouds and thundery showers.

The Southern region is sunny with a chance of afternoon and evening thundery showers.

Meanwhile, the provinces and cities from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue, from Da Nang to Binh Thuan, the Central Highlands and Southern regions will see clouds and sunshine in the daytime and thundery rains in nightime.

By P.Van- Translated by Huyen Huong