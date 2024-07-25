i-Speed app helps improve Internet network quality in Vietnam

The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) announced on July 25 that it has been operating the latest update of i-Speed application version 4.0 to measure Internet access speed in Vietnam for Android operating systems for a week.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, users can now automatically update their internet access speed periodically at various times, locations, and connection conditions, instead of manually opening the app and performing speed tests.

Additionally, the VNNIC has upgraded its system for statistics, sharing, and providing data on internet speed assessments in Vietnam, available at https://i-Speed.vn.

The i-Speed app is free of charge, so users are encouraged to update the latest version on their Android mobiles.

The i-Speed app version 4.0 activated by many people will help increase the number of measurement samples, providing sufficient data for internet speed statistics at the district, town, and ward levels in the country.

A large and diverse number of samples will assist both government agencies and telecommunications companies in analyzing and optimizing the quality of internet access services, thus promoting the development and improving the quality of internet access in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus