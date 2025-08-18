Hydropower plants, mines, oil & gas facilities ready for tropical depression

The Minister of Industry and Trade has directed relevant units to respond to an ongoing tropical depression along with the risk of heavy rain and flooding.

The units include Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Petrovietnam (PVN), Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin / TKV) and National Power System and Market Operator (NSMO).

As of August 17, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien signed an urgent directive requiring state corporations, groups and provincial departments of industry and trade to promptly take measures in response to the tropical depression, along with risks of downpours, flash floods and landslides.

Under the directive, local departments of industry and trade must strictly monitor the operation of hydropower reservoirs, especially vulnerable dams and small-scale facilities under construction.

Safety measures at mining sites, deep underground pits and tailings dams must also be rigorously checked to prevent accidents if any.

At the same time, local authorities are required to review deeply flooded and easily isolated areas to stockpile food, water for drinking and essential goods, and ensure the livelihoods of residents in case of disruption.

In particular, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) is tasked with preparedness of personnel, materials and equipment to ensure a safe and stable power supply for critical loads and to restore electricity promptly in case of natural disaster-related disruptions.

In the oil and gas sector, Petrovietnam (PVN) is required to promptly notify vessels and offshore facilities operating in hazardous areas to comply with safety measures.

Meanwhile, Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (TKV) is responsible for checking tailings reservoirs, mining areas and deep underground mines; as well as develop response scenarios for potential natural disasters.

Forecast track of the tropical depression following the model of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on the afternoon of August 17.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also directed the National Load Dispatch Center (NSMO) to coordinate the regulation of interconnected hydropower reservoirs aligned with regulations, optimize power generation and check backup power sources and communications systems.

Operators of hydropower reservoirs are required to strictly comply with reservoir operation procedures, provide early warning to residents when releasing floodwaters, and install monitoring equipment and alarm systems to ensure downstream safety.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien also requested the units to provide regular reports to the Standing Office for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong