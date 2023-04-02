Hustle and bustle activities at Nghi Thuy fish market

The fish market of Nghi Thuy in Cua Lo Town, Nghe An Province is one of the largest fish markets in the North-Central region.

The market is considered as a “breathing rate” reflecting the livelihoods and fishing jobs of fishermen in Cua Lo Town and surrounding areas.

The residents in Cua Lo Town have been eager thanks to the hustle and bustle of the Nghi Thuy fish market.

Many fishing vessels offshore coming back to the market have made its ambiance noisier. From the early morning of around 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., many fishing vessels flocked the wharf with full of different fishes including mackerel, scad, bream, squid, crab, mantis shrimp, shrimp and so on which were traded right at the wharf before being transported by automobiles and motorbikes for selling all around.