Hustle and bustle activities at Nghi Thuy fish market

The fish market of Nghi Thuy in Cua Lo Town, Nghe An Province is one of the largest fish markets in the North-Central region.

The market is considered as a “breathing rate” reflecting the livelihoods and fishing jobs of fishermen in Cua Lo Town and surrounding areas.

The residents in Cua Lo Town have been eager thanks to the hustle and bustle of the Nghi Thuy fish market.

Many fishing vessels offshore coming back to the market have made its ambiance noisier. From the early morning of around 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., many fishing vessels flocked the wharf with full of different fishes including mackerel, scad, bream, squid, crab, mantis shrimp, shrimp and so on which were traded right at the wharf before being transported by automobiles and motorbikes for selling all around.

Hustle and bustle activities at Nghi Thuy fish market ảnh 1

The hustle and bustle activities at the fish market start when fishing vessels flock to the wharf
Hustle and bustle activities at Nghi Thuy fish market ảnh 2

The fish market opens from 4:00 a.m. or 5:00 a.m.
Hustle and bustle activities at Nghi Thuy fish market ảnh 3

Gilled mackerel is one of the specialties in Cua Lo Town
Hustle and bustle activities at Nghi Thuy fish market ảnh 4

Children are eager following their parents to the market
Hustle and bustle activities at Nghi Thuy fish market ảnh 5

Vessels are full of fishes

Hustle and bustle activities at Nghi Thuy fish market ảnh 6

Nghi Thuy fish market is one of the largest and busiest ones in the North-Central region.
Hustle and bustle activities at Nghi Thuy fish market ảnh 7

Most of the workers in the Nghi Thuy market are women
By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

