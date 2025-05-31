Hundreds of trees planted in Cuc Phuong National Park as part of Forestival

Renowned artists including Ha Anh Tuan, Den Vau, and Phan Manh Quynh, along with many directors and attendees, took part in planting hundreds of rare tree species.

Renowned artists including Ha Anh Tuan, Den Vau, and Phan Manh Quynh, along with many directors and attendees, took part in planting hundreds of rare tree species such as mun (Diospyros mun) and cho chi (Parashorea chinensis) in the Thung Bong area of the Cuc Phuong National Park, contributing to forest ecosystem restoration.

Attendees take part in planting trees at the Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo: VNA)

The Department of Tourism of Ninh Binh province, in collaboration with Viet Vision Media -Entertainment - Creativity JSC and Cuc Phuong National Park Management Board, launched the "Forestival 2025 - Forests of Vietnam" forestation programme on May 30.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Cao Tan, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism, underlined that in the face of global climate change, sustainable tourism is not merely a trend but a responsibility. The event is a practical activity to realise that vision – “Planting one more green seed for Cuc Phuong, growing one more green seed for the Earth.”

Forestival 2025 is a flagship event under the “Heritage Heart” cultural project, held in celebration of the 11th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site. The festival uniquely blends “festival” and “forest,” serving as a celebration of music and the arts, as well as ecology, forest conservation, and nature’s revival.

The festival will be held annually in five consecutive years (2025–2029), reflecting Ninh Binh’s strong and long-term commitment to making culture, arts, and the environment pillars of sustainable development.

