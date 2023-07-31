Hundreds of tons of dead fish found in upstream Dong Nai River due to downpours

The Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Dong Nai Province has just issued a brief report on the damage in the locality owing to downpours and flooding.

As of 9 a.m. on July 31, the district of Tan Phu was flooded, damaging 565.5 hectares of crop and 58.3 tons of different fish varieties.

To reduce the hazards of early floods, this morning, farmers at Phu Dien Commune urgently cut paddy in the fields.

A heavy rain hit Dinh Quan District from the night of July 27 until the early morning of July 28 in addition to an influence of rains in the previous days triggered water level rise in the upstream Dong Nai River Basin which swallowed 38 floating fish farms with more than 300 tons of fish of residents in Thanh Son and Ngoc Dinh communes. The damage was estimated at around VND20 billion (US$842,841).

The People's Committees of Thanh Son and Ngoc Dinh communes and functional agencies promptly were at the sites to support people to overcome the damage and soon stabilize their lives.

The Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Dong Nai Province is coordinating with functional sectors of Dinh Quan and Tan Phu districts to keep a close eye on weather development, strengthen propaganda and issue latest weather forecast and warnings to help people deal with bad situations ahead.