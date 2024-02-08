Hue’s hundred-year-old traditional craft village attracts young people

Thanh Tien paper flower making village has been a famous traditional craft village for hundreds of years in Thua Thien–Hue Province. It becomes a new photo check-in spot for people as the Lunar New Year Festival approaches.

Thanh Tien paper flower-making village becomes a new photo check-in spot for people as the Lunar New Year Festival approaches. (Photo: SGGP)

Thanh Tien paper flowers have been a cultural feature in the folk beliefs of the people in Hue and spread to neighboring areas such as Quang Tri and Da Nang where Hue residents are living as Tet arrives.

The local people of Thanh Tien Village use available materials in the area, such as the perennial Lung plant (Bambusa longgissia) and bamboo along with their rich creativity to create colorful Lung and bamboo flowers, also known as chopstick flowers, and dye them in five colors. With rich imagination and skillful hands, Thanh Tien villagers have also mimicked various types of flowers, such as trumpet, daisy, climbing roses, wild sunflowers, and lotus.

Thanh Tien paper flower-making village has become a tourist destination, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign visitors to visit and experience the traditional craft of making paper flowers. It is an opportunity for the local people to be proud of their hundred-year-old traditional craft, and strive to preserve and develop the craft of their ancestors.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh