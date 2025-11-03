The suspension will last until the ongoing flooding ends, with the centre to provide further updates.

Hue Imperial Citadel tourism sites temporarily close due to flooding. (Photo: SGGP)

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre announced that starting from 10:00 on November 3, all visitor access to the monuments within the Hue Imperial Citadel has been temporarily suspended, as prolonged downpours have caused floodwaters to rise again.

Previously, from October 27 to 30, all sites within the citadel also had to close due to exceptionally heavy floods. The floods caused some areas of the Imperial Palace to be inundated to a depth of 0.3–0.5 meters, which affected the landscape, infrastructure, and conservation activities. On the morning of October 31, all sites reopened after essential recovery work was completed, ensuring safety for visitors.

As of 10:00 on November 3, the water level on the Huong River at Kim Long station had reached 0.77 meters above warning level 3, and the water level on the Bo River at Phu Oc station had exceeded 0.46 meters above warning level 3, causing widespread flooding in the lower reaches of the rivers, low-lying areas, and urban areas of Hue city.

Vietnamplus