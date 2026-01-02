Hue Festival 2026 kicks off

The People’s Committee of the central city of Hue held a ceremony at Ngo Mon Square in the Hue Imperial Citadel on January 1 to announce its signature Hue Festival 2026.

Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center Hoang Viet Trung speaks at the January 1 ceremony announcing the Hue Festival 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre Hoang Viet Trung said the year-long event will continue to affirm the city's position as Vietnam's festival hub and distinctive heritage city, with nearly 80 cultural, artistic, sports, and international exchange activities and programs taking place throughout 2026.

According to him, the Hue Festival 2026 holds special significance as the city is boosting development based on the preservation and promotion of imperial heritage values, safeguarding cultural identity, and moving towards the status of a heritage-ecological-landscape, environmentally friendly, and smart city.

The festival will be organized under a four-season model. Its spring festival will last through the first three months of the year, featuring reenactments of royal rituals and traditional folk festivals.

The summer festival from April to June will feature the Hue Festival Week 2026 with a theme of cultural heritage, integration, and development. This peak series of events is set to gather domestic and international art troupes, combining performances in restored heritage spaces and promising fresh and emotionally rich experiences for the public. The autumn festival from July to September will include Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, the Hue Lantern Festival 2026, and programs such as exhibitions, installations, lantern parades, lion dances, and art performances.

The winter festival will round off the Hue Festival with new festive activities like music shows and a New Year countdown to create a lively and warm atmosphere during the cold season. In addition to the main programs, there will be other festivals and competitions, as well as displays and exhibitions organized by domestic and international organizations and individuals.

At the ceremony, the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre reenacted the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945)’s Ban Soc ceremony in a staged format, marking the opening event of the Hue Festival series. Ban Soc was the dynasty’s imperial calendar-announcing ceremony, held annually at the end of a lunar year to distribute the calendar to the royal family, court officials, and the public.

Vietnamplus