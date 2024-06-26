Business

Self - introduction

Hotels in Hanoi offer various packages to mark its 70th Liberation Day

SGGPO

Many 4-star and 5-star hotels in the capital of Hanoi have offered promotional packages to stimulate tourism to attract tourists in summer and autumn and on the 70th anniversary of the capital's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 – 2024).

dsc00934-scaled-7413.jpg.jpg
Many 4-star and 5-star hotels in Hanoi have offered promotional packages to attract tourists in summer and autumn and on the 70th anniversary of the capital's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 – 2024).

According to the Department of Tourism of Hanoi, accommodation facilities have launched various programs and discounted packages to attract tourists and residents and effectively utilize the tourism resources and infrastructure in the capital city.

Specifically, Pan Pacific Hanoi hotel has offered a 10 percent discount package for the types of club rooms and suites, and room upgrade with additional services and amenities. Accommodation establishments such as Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hotel de l'Opera Hanoi, JW Marriott, Grand Vista, HÔTEL du PARC, Apricot, Fortuna have also introduced promotional programs to attract visitors, especially local people living in the capital.

These programs offer many choices for tourists, such as discount pricing, and attractive service packages including discounts on room prices, restaurant booking, tea parties, gala dinners, conferences, shuttle bus services, swimming pool, and others.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Hanoi hotel packages the 70th anniversary of the Capital's Liberation Day promotional packages

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn