Hotels in Hanoi offer various packages to mark its 70th Liberation Day

Many 4-star and 5-star hotels in Hanoi have offered promotional packages to attract tourists in summer and autumn and on the 70th anniversary of the capital's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 – 2024).

According to the Department of Tourism of Hanoi, accommodation facilities have launched various programs and discounted packages to attract tourists and residents and effectively utilize the tourism resources and infrastructure in the capital city.

Specifically, Pan Pacific Hanoi hotel has offered a 10 percent discount package for the types of club rooms and suites, and room upgrade with additional services and amenities. Accommodation establishments such as Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hotel de l'Opera Hanoi, JW Marriott, Grand Vista, HÔTEL du PARC, Apricot, Fortuna have also introduced promotional programs to attract visitors, especially local people living in the capital.

These programs offer many choices for tourists, such as discount pricing, and attractive service packages including discounts on room prices, restaurant booking, tea parties, gala dinners, conferences, shuttle bus services, swimming pool, and others.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh