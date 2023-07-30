Homeland dish reaching out to world

The locality has currently invested in modern production technologies to produce the specialty featuring new flavors, such as sweet rice paper cake, rice paper cakes with fermented shrimp paste, shrimp sauce, and beef sautéed, meeting the diverse needs of the market.
Many businesses have invested in building greenhouses to dry rice paper in the rainy season to maintain a steady supply of products at home and abroad.
|The craft of traditional rice paper-making (Photo: SGGP)
|Rice paper cakes are classified in accordance with different flavors. (Photo: SGGP)
|Lac Lam rice paper cake is available at more than 6,000 selling places in provinces and cities throughout the country. (Photo: SGGP)
|Lac Lam District currently has over 200 households producing rice paper cakes with thousands of workers. (Photo: SGGP)
|Drying rice paper cake (Photo: SGGP)