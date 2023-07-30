Homeland dish reaching out to world

Lac Lam rice paper cake of Don Duong District in the central highlands province of Lam Dong was introduced to Xuan Hoa Village in the northern province of Bac Ninh nearly 70 years ago.

The locality has currently invested in modern production technologies to produce the specialty featuring new flavors, such as sweet rice paper cake, rice paper cakes with fermented shrimp paste, shrimp sauce, and beef sautéed, meeting the diverse needs of the market.

Many businesses have invested in building greenhouses to dry rice paper in the rainy season to maintain a steady supply of products at home and abroad.