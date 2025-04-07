Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

On the morning of April 7 (the tenth day of the third lunar month in 2025), leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, along with a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee joined the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Ceremony.

The solemn ceremony, organized by the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, took place at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the event were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc along with district and agency leaders, representatives of intellectuals, religious groups, political and social organizations and a huge number of residents.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

On behalf of the city leaders, in a speech at the ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed deep respect and gratitude to the Hung Kings who were the legendary founders of Van Lang, the first state of the Vietnamese people that laid the foundation for the formation and development of the nation. They were also the nation's ancestors.

The delegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City offers incense in tribute to Hung Kings at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City this morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee would continue striving to serve the nation and its people, and to fulfill the assigned tasks.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi offers incense in tribute to Hung Kings. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Right after the commemoration ceremony, a delegation, led by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, along with representatives from city districts, Thu Duc City, political and social organizations, ethnic, religious communities and numerous residents joined a parade to honor Hung Kings.

The delegates also performed incense-offering rituals and other ceremonial offerings at the Hung Kings Memorial Site to honor the national founders and ancestors, demonstrating the Vietnamese people's tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source".

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet offers incense in tribute to Hung Kings. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

After that, the delegates also offered incense at the Temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh.

Leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, along with a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City join the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

A grand parade at the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Ceremony (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

By Hoai Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong