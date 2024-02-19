Hoi An among world’s top Honeymoon Destinations of 2024

The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named among the world’s top 25 Honeymoon Destinations of 2024 on Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards.

An aerial view of the ancient city of Hoi An (Photo: baoquangnam.vn)

According to Nguyen Thanh Hong, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tripadvisor's rankings are based on reviews from tourists over the past 12 months.

Bali (Indonesia) topped the list thanks to its long beaches with fine white sand and beautiful sceneries. Hoi An was placed second on the list, and it was the only Vietnamese representative to make the list.

Other destinations named were the Maldives, the Republic of Dominica, Mauritius, Khao Lak (Thailand), Santorini (Greece), and Venice (Italy), among others.

These locations are places to enjoy honeymoons with beautiful landscapes and romantic dinners for couples.

The list is within the framework of Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024 to honor destinations with restaurants, hotels, and entertainment activities that receive a number of votes that far exceed visitors' expectations. Less than 1 percent of the 8 million applications are awarded Best of the Best.

Hoi An was once an important bustling trading port of Southeast Asia from the 15th to 19th centuries. At the same time, this was also a popular stop for those traveling and has become more popular with foreign tourists and is especially attractive to people from Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea.

On the 14th day of every lunar month, Hoi An organises "Full Moon Night in the Old Town" and other festivals with colorful lanterns shimmering romantically in the light of the river, bringing traditional characteristics of the ancient city.

In addition, the locality also has famous attractions such as Cau Bridge, Quan Cong temple, and ancient houses along with small mossy streets for pedestrians.

During the recent Lunar New Year (from February 8 to 14), the province welcomed 305,000 visitors, an increase of 35 percent over the same period last year, of which international visitors reached 97,000, a surge of 42 percent while domestic tourists accounted for 208,000, up 31 percent year on year.

Vietnamplus