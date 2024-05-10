Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park charts course to drive innovation

A conference took place in the capital city of Hanoi on May 10 to explore ways addressing difficulties and ensuring the continued success of the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park (HHTP) as a driver of innovation in Vietnam.

The software park at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park (Photo: VNA)

The HHTP management board emphasised the need for improved transportation infrastructure to enhance connectivity within the park and facilitate easier access from the city centre. Its proposal called for the Hanoi People's Committee to expedite the construction of key roads, particularly the northern and southern belt roads in the outlying districts of Thach That and Quoc Oai.

Beyond technical and social infrastructure for sci-tech activities, the board suggested the Government expedite the construction of campuses for the Vietnam National University – Hanoi, the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi, and the Vietnam Japan University within the Hoa Lac area.

Vice Chairman of the HHTP management board Le Thanh Son said the park now has relatively modern and comprehensive technical infrastructure, which has attracted leading domestic and international technology corporations.

It is now home to 109 active projects, including 95 domestic and 14 foreign-invested ones, with a total registered capital of about VND115.5 trillion. Among them, 74 are invested in hi-tech product manufacturing, including 33 in information technology and telecommunications, 19 projects in automation, 13 in new materials, and 9 in biotechnology. They are generating jobs to around 14,500 skilled workers and yielded a total revenue of roughly VND30 trillion (US$1.25 billion) last year.

Under its development orientations to 2030, the HTTP is poised to become a sci-tech and innovation hub, and a core for the development of Hoa Lac satellite urban area.

Beyond 2030, the vision extends to a transformation into a smart and eco-friendly city of sci-tech and innovation. It anticipates a shift from industrial production toward research and development, experimental production, training and incubation.

The HTTP transitioned to the management of the municipal People's Committee on November 24, 2023, following a transfer from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Vietnamplus