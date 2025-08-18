Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 for phase 1 to open to traffic on August 19

Ho Chi Minh City is set to open the first phase of the Ring Road 3 project to traffic on August 19, along with the inauguration of Nhon Trach Bridge.

The section includes the interchange connecting the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway with Nhon Trach Bridge, package XL1.

Construction on package XL1 has accelerated in recent days as crews push to meet the project’s planned opening date.

Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority said that maximum manpower and equipment have been mobilized, with close coordination among contractors to guarantee both quality and safety.

These efforts aim to complete the interchange between the expressway and Nhon Trach Bridge on time for the August 19 inauguration.

The project is expected to alleviate long-standing traffic congestion in the area, create new development opportunities, enhance regional connectivity, and drive socio-economic growth across the Southern region.

Over the past several days, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has made visits to construction sites, monitoring progress across key transport infrastructure projects to ensure both groundbreakings and inaugurations on schedule.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong