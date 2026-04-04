Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders conduct field survey of Metro Line No. 2

On April 3, a survey delegation from the Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council conducted an on-site inspection of Station S5 and the Tham Luong depot of the Metro Line No. 2 project (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong).

The survey delegation listens to a progress report on the project. (Photo: SGGP)

Reporting to the delegation led by head of the Economic and Budget Committee Nguyen Cong Danh, Mr. Bui Anh Huan, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), stated that construction of Metro Line No. 2 commenced on January 15 and that site clearance has been completed in full. The relocation of technical infrastructure is being carried out in line with the approved schedule and is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2026. Adjustments to the project have been approved, while the selection of the EPC (Engineering - Procurement - Construction) contractor has been completed, ensuring readiness for construction.

At present, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) is coordinating with relevant agencies to regulate traffic flows at key locations, conduct geological surveys, and finalize detailed designs for project components to ensure overall progress. Procedures for discontinuing the use of ODA funding have also been implemented, alongside the continued completion of formalities related to the termination of foreign loan agreements in accordance with prevailing regulations.

Alongside Metro Line No. 2, Ho Chi Minh City is oriented toward the synchronized and modern development of its urban railway network, striving to complete six lines with a total length of approximately 187 km by 2030; expand to 14 lines by 2035; and finalize 19 lines with a combined length of around 700 km by 2045.

During the 2026–2030 period, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Authority has been assigned as the investor for multiple projects while also preparing investment for the Binh Duong–Suoi Tien and the Thu Dau Mot–Ho Chi Minh City metro lines and Metro Line No. 6 (Tan Son Nhat–Phu Huu). These projects have been allocated preparatory investment capital and are being implemented in accordance with the approved roadmap to commence construction in 2027 and be completed by 2030.

In addition to the achieved results, the project implementation process continues to face several challenges, including the handling of complex infrastructure intersections, ensuring technological synchronization across different lines, and completing procedures related to funding sources and project execution arrangements.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Authority and relevant units, Mr. Nguyen Cong Danh called for continued adherence to the project schedule, enhanced coordination, and the timely resolution of emerging difficulties and bottlenecks—particularly those related to investment procedures, funding, and construction organization at key locations.

By Chau Vu, Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh