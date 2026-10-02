Ho Chi Minh City's free bus program attracts 30.6 million passengers in 3 months

Over 30.69 million passenger trips were recorded on free buses in Ho Chi Minh City over the past three months, according to the city’s Management Center of Public Transport under the Department of Construction on the morning of October 2.

Passengers use free bus services. (Photo: SGGP)

The agency stated that these figures reflect growing public demand for bus transport, as well as a positive response to the city’s public transit subsidy policy.

On October 1, the initiative entered its second phase, focusing on enhanced ride verification for passengers. On the first day of this phase, 134 bus routes operated 17,209 trips, transporting 448,250 passengers—an average of approximately 26 passengers per trip.

Passengers at the Saigon Central Bus Station (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, on September 25, the program recorded its highest daily ridership since launch, reaching 475,696 passenger trips. Total ridership on October 1 also marked a nearly 42 percent increase compared to the same date in 2025.

To ensure service quality during Phase 2, the center has deployed additional inspection personnel at bus terminals, route endpoints, stops, shelters, and onboard vehicles.

On October 1 alone, 39 staff shifts were assigned to the Saigon Bus Station to assist passengers with the validation process.

The center added that it will continue collaborating with transport operators to guide passengers through seamless verification, monitor operations to address emerging issues promptly, improve service quality, and encourage greater public bus use.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh