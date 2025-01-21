Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8 inaugurates key projects

At the inauguration ceremony for Hy Vong (Hope) School (Photo: SGGP)

The major constructions include Hy Vong (Hope) School, covering an area of 1,175 square meters with a total investment of nearly VND45 billion (US$1.78 million); the renovation and expansion project of Children's House of the district, covering an area of more than 7,800 square meters with a total capital of nearly VND43 billion (US$1.7 million); and the construction project of Road D8, which has a length of nearly 321 meters and a total investment of over VND215 billion (US$8.5 million), starting at the intersection with Bui Minh Truc Street and ending at Ta Quang Buu Street.

Delegates visit the newly-building Hy Vong (Hope) School. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of District 8, Pham Quang Tu, said that in recent years, District 8 has been one of the leading districts in Ho Chi Minh City in implementing public investment projects, ensuring progress, and achieving a disbursement rate of public investment in accordance with the direction of the Party Committee and the People's Committee of the city.

The Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of District 8 requested investors, contractors, and relevant units promptly conduct a thorough review of all work items of construction projects to ensure they meet requirements according to the approved design plans before handover. For the Hope School project, he emphasized that the school’s management board and teaching staff must strengthen the spirit of responsibility in nurturing and educating the children.

At the inauguration ceremony for the construction project of Road D8 (Photo: SGGP)

At the inauguration ceremony for the renovation and expansion project of Children's House of District 8 (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates visit the newly-built Children's House of District 8. (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach—Translated by Kim Khanh