Ho Chi Minh City welcomes nearly 8.6 million international visitors in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector met and exceeded its targets, welcoming nearly 8.6 million international visitors, a 40.3 percent increase year on year, and almost 46 million domestic tourists, up 20 percent.

Ho Chi Minh City welcomed nearly 8.6 million international visitors in 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

Total tourism revenue reached VND278,566 billion (approximately US$10.6 billion), marking a 45.8 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The statement was made by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung at the year-end conference to review the city’s tourism performance in 2025 held by the municipal Department of Tourism on December 30.

The city aims to position itself as a destination rich in cultural identity, linking historical and cultural values with modern, innovative tourism products. Entering a new phase after administrative consolidation, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee urged the tourism sector to set ambitious goals. By 2030, the city aspires to become Asia’s leading creative tourism hub, attracting high-value travelers and spearheading green and digital tourism.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism held a dialogue conference with tourism businesses. At the meeting, several travel companies highlighted cumbersome administrative procedures, particularly noting that applications for international tour groups can take up to 30 days, causing them to miss opportunities to host high-value visitors. Businesses called for shorter processing times and simplified procedures to enhance market competitiveness.

In the accommodation sector, companies recommended applying industrial electricity rates to reduce operating costs, establishing river pick-up and drop-off points, and improving service quality to drive growth in the tourism industry in the coming time.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh