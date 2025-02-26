Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association promotes banh mi domestically, abroad

The promotion of Banh mi - a type of long sandwich eaten in Vietnam - in the US and Australia aims to globally enhance its culinary reputation.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association Nguyen Thi Khanh speaks at the event

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association yesterday held a press conference on the third Vietnam Bread Festival, which will take place from March 21 to 24 at Le Van Tam Park in District 1.

According to Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association Nguyen Thi Khanh, the festival, themed ‘Crispy and Delicious Bread – Rich in Coffee Flavor’, aims to showcase the richness of Vietnamese cuisine to the world. It promises to offer visitors a variety of unique and captivating culinary experiences.

This year, the festival has expanded its scale from 150 to 180 booths, expected to attract more than 150,000 domestic and international visitors.

Festival attendees can enjoy diverse activities such as a cultural exchange zone, immersive culinary experiences, an exhibition tracing the history of banh mi, and a spectacular international banh mi banquet. A highlight will be the creation of a 'Record of 100 Dishes with banh mi featuring seafood, presented on a boat symbolizing banh mi's global journey.

The festival features a variety of attractions, including souvenir stalls, live music and performance programs on stage, Vietnamese banh mi cooking demonstrations, and a signing ceremony between participating organizations.

Up to now, the festival has had a total of 52 units and 81 booths registered to participate. Units wishing to find out information or register for a booth can contact the organizers directly via the mobile number of Ms. To Thi Thuy Ha (0769 648 678).

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association announced that an American partner is interested in joining the event. Meanwhile, the Sydney Tourism Association in Australia will bring 18 businesses to explore tourism in Ho Chi Minh City and attend the festival's opening ceremony.

Additionally, these organizations are expected to promote the Vietnamese banh mi brand through upcoming bread festivals in the U.S. and Australia.

General Director of A Chau (Asia) Confectionery Company Kao Sieu Luc commented that many countries in the world like Vietnamese bread and this is also a good opportunity to promote the Vietnamese bread chain around the world.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan