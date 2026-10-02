Ho Chi Minh City to restrict cars on roads for Metro Line 2 construction

Starting October 10, Ho Chi Minh City will ban cars from traveling on several roads to facilitate construction of Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh–Tham Luong).

Construction barriers for the Ben Thanh–Tham Luong Metro Line in Tan Binh Ward (Photo: SGGP)

On October 2, Mr. Vu Van Vinh, Director of Project Management Board No. 2 under the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), said construction of underground stations along Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh–Tham Luong) was underway at several locations after the necessary permits were granted and traffic management plans were approved.

Construction has begun at five stations: Hoa Hung (ST4), Le Thi Rieng (ST5), and Pham Van Hai (ST6) in Hoa Hung Ward, as well as ST9 and Tao Dan (ST2) in Ben Thanh Ward. Fences, temporary roads, and traffic diversions have been installed at these sites to ensure traffic flow.

From October 10, construction fencing is expected to be installed at Tao Dan (ST2), Bay Hien (ST7), and Nguyen Hong Dao (ST8) stations. At construction sites, at least 7.5 meters of road space will remain open to traffic. Some roads will be designated as one-way streets, with vehicles diverted onto nearby routes.

At ST2 Station, Cach Mang Thang 8 Street, the section from Nguyen Du Street to Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, the section from Cao Thang Street to Huyen Tran Cong Chua Street in Ben Thanh Ward, will be made one-way.

Vehicles can use alternative routes via Huyen Tran Cong Chua, Thu Khoa Huan, Le Thanh Ton, Pham Hong Thai, Truong Dinh, Vo Van Tan, or Nguyen Dinh Chieu streets.

Traffic is consistently congested on Cong Hoa Street in Tan Binh Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

At ST3 Station in Dan Chu roundabout, several sections of Cach Mang Thang 8, Vo Thi Sau, Nguyen Thong, and Ly Chinh Thang streets in Xuan Hoa and Nhieu Loc wards will be made one-way. At Dan Chu Roundabout, movable barriers will be installed, while a U-turn point will be provided for motorcycles.

Within the construction area of ST4-ST6 stations, cars will be banned from traveling on Cach Mang Thang 8 Street in the direction from Ly Thuong Kiet Street to 3 Thang 2 Street. Buses will remain permitted to travel in both directions.

Vehicles can use alternative routes via Ly Thuong Kiet Street, or Truong Chinh Street–Hoang Van Thu Street–Le Binh Street–Hoang Sa Street–Rach Bung Binh Street–Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street–Vo Thi Sau Street–3 Thang 2 Street.

At ST7 Station, vehicles passing through the intersection of Truong Chinh–Cach Mang Thang 8–Ly Thuong Kiet–Hoang Van Thu streets in Bay Hien Ward will not be allowed to travel straight along Cach Mang Thang 8 Street. At ST8 Station, passenger cars and trucks will be restricted on a section of Truong Chinh Street, with an alternative route via the Truong Cong Dinh–Bau Cat–Dong Den streets.

At ST9 and ST10 stations, traffic arrangements will continue to be adjusted on Truong Chinh, Tan Ky Tan Quy, and Huynh Van Gam streets. Some median strips will also be closed, with U-turn points and alternative routes provided.

At Ben Thanh Station, the traffic diversion plan is being reviewed by the Department of Construction, with construction fencing expected to be installed from early November 2026. The traffic management plan for Dan Chu Station is also being finalized.

MAUR has advised residents to proactively verify updated traffic diversion routes and choose suitable alternatives to minimize disruptions to travel during the construction period.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh