Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City seeks enhanced medical partnership with Japan

SGGPO

HCMC has requested Japan's Int'l University of Health and Welfare (IUHW) Group to study potential participation in constructing a general hospital for Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, integrating clinical care with training and research.

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At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of October 2, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong received a delegation from IUHW, led by Prof. Dr. Takagi Kuninori, Chairman of the IUHW Group, during their working visit to the city.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong praised IUHW’s contributions to medical cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City. Notably, IUHW has granted scholarships to local medical students and supported professional training for doctors at the Health Evaluation and Promotion Center (HECI) at Cho Ray Hospital.

Building on agreements reached during a working session in May 2026, both sides discussed accelerating healthcare human resource training, professional collaboration, developing high-quality Japanese-standard medical facilities, and the potential for IUHW investment in the city.

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Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong listens to Takagi Kuninori’s remarks. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong urged IUHW to continue studying suitable investment, operational, and partnership models to jointly build the general hospital under Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine. The goal is to establish a modern multi-speciality university hospital model combining treatment, education, and research.

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will create favorable conditions for IUHW to implement investment, training, and research activities in compliance with Vietnamese law.

Prof. Dr. Takagi Kuninori expressed a strong desire to advance ongoing projects and accelerate plans to invest in healthcare facilities in Ho Chi Minh City. He noted that developing medical facilities based on Japanese standards and expertise could deliver high-quality healthcare to residents while contributing to the city's socio-economic development.

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Prof. Dr. Takagi Kuninori speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
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Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City medical partnership Japan International University of Health and Welfare (IUHW) Health Evaluation and Promotion Center (HECI) Cho Ray Hospital

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