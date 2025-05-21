Ho Chi Minh City to extend East-West Boulevard to Long An Province

Ho Chi Minh City is looking into extending its East-West Boulevard (Vo Van Kiet Boulevard) to the neighboring province of Long An to boost regional connectivity.

The municipal Department of Construction is working with Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC (slated to be the investor) to carry our feasibility studies and propose investment plans for 2026 – 2030.

The extended road will connect National Highway 1 (the intersection with Vo Van Kiet Street) in HCMC to the border between Long An and HCMC.

A section of Ho Chi Minh City’s East-West Boulevard, which the city is planning to extend to connect to Long An Province (Photo: VNA)

It will be around 14.6km long and 60m wide, divided into three segments, and is expected to cost nearly VND19.4 trillion (US$747 million), allow for a speed of 80 km/h for its car/truck lanes and 60km/h for mixed lanes.

The investment project will also include six river-crossing bridges, in addition to an intersection with Ring Road 3.

The 22km East-West Boulevard, also known as the Vo Van Kiet - Thu Thiem Tunnel - Mai Chi Tho Route, was open to traffic in 2011, connecting National Highway 1 to the Hanoi Highway.

It made it more convenient for vehicles to access the logistically important Cat Lai Port and ease traffic on Saigon Bridge and other main roads of Ho Chi Minh City.

In 2015, HCMC started building a 2.7km route connecting Vo Van Kiet Street to the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong Expressway, which was postponed due to business violations. This unfinished route will be utilised as one of the three segments of the East-West Boulevard extension project.

