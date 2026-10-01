Business

Economy

Ho Chi Minh City targets global talent to drive high-tech growth

SGGP

Buoyed by a sharp rise in foreign investment to develop high-tech growth hubs, Ho Chi Minh City is seeking new solutions to attract global experts which is decisive factor in the city's transformation into a leading innovation and business center.

VTV South organized a seminar titled "HCMC: The problem of attracting international elite human resources for a new growth era" on September 30 to discuss solutions for drawing global experts to the city.

toa-dam-1-3050-77.jpg
Speakers participate in the discussion at the seminar

Deputy Director Quach Ngoc Tuan of the HCMC Department of Finance stated that the city's new development structure is forming growth poles with clearer functions. The central area continues to serve as the hub for finance, trade, professional services, education, research, and innovation. The northern space, comprising Ho Chi Minh City and former Binh Duong Province, is oriented to shift strongly toward eco-industrial, smart industrial, and innovation models.

Meanwhile, the southeastern region leverages its strengths in maritime economy, logistics, and clean energy. Semiconductor, AI, and research and development (R&D) sectors are being oriented to become key areas in the northern pole.

The leader of the HCMC Department of Finance added that in the first 9 months of 2026, HCMC attracted over US$17.2 billion in registered FDI capital, a more than four-fold increase year-on-year, exceeding the annual target by 56.6 percent. Cumulative total FDI reached over US$156.72 billion. Strategic projects include the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, the AI Factory Data Center, and the International University Urban Area.

tuan.jpg
Deputy Director Quach Ngoc Tuan of the HCMC Department of Finance

HCMC is strengthening coordination among regulatory agencies, training institutions, and enterprises to identify manpower needs by sector and project; improving working and living environments; and simplifying procedures under its authority for foreign experts.

Delegates focused discussions on solutions regarding employment, infrastructure, housing, education, healthcare, and quality of life into a competitive ecosystem, enabling Ho Chi Minh City to become a place where global talent comes to work and gradually building conditions for them to live and stay long-term.

Related News
By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

maritime economy clean energy global talent high-tech growth Can Gio International Transshipment Port

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn