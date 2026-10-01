Ho Chi Minh City targets global talent to drive high-tech growth

Buoyed by a sharp rise in foreign investment to develop high-tech growth hubs, Ho Chi Minh City is seeking new solutions to attract global experts which is decisive factor in the city's transformation into a leading innovation and business center.

VTV South organized a seminar titled "HCMC: The problem of attracting international elite human resources for a new growth era" on September 30 to discuss solutions for drawing global experts to the city.

Speakers participate in the discussion at the seminar

Deputy Director Quach Ngoc Tuan of the HCMC Department of Finance stated that the city's new development structure is forming growth poles with clearer functions. The central area continues to serve as the hub for finance, trade, professional services, education, research, and innovation. The northern space, comprising Ho Chi Minh City and former Binh Duong Province, is oriented to shift strongly toward eco-industrial, smart industrial, and innovation models.

Meanwhile, the southeastern region leverages its strengths in maritime economy, logistics, and clean energy. Semiconductor, AI, and research and development (R&D) sectors are being oriented to become key areas in the northern pole.

The leader of the HCMC Department of Finance added that in the first 9 months of 2026, HCMC attracted over US$17.2 billion in registered FDI capital, a more than four-fold increase year-on-year, exceeding the annual target by 56.6 percent. Cumulative total FDI reached over US$156.72 billion. Strategic projects include the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, the AI Factory Data Center, and the International University Urban Area.

Deputy Director Quach Ngoc Tuan of the HCMC Department of Finance

HCMC is strengthening coordination among regulatory agencies, training institutions, and enterprises to identify manpower needs by sector and project; improving working and living environments; and simplifying procedures under its authority for foreign experts.

Delegates focused discussions on solutions regarding employment, infrastructure, housing, education, healthcare, and quality of life into a competitive ecosystem, enabling Ho Chi Minh City to become a place where global talent comes to work and gradually building conditions for them to live and stay long-term.

By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan