Ho Chi Minh City accelerates exports linked with logistics and supply chains

Ho Chi Minh City is boosting export activities linked to logistics and supply chains, focusing on market expansion, cost reduction, and enhancing the competitiveness of local products and businesses.

At the conference

On September 21, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade organized a conference on promoting imports, exports, and supply chains in HCMC, focusing on solutions to expand markets, reduce logistics costs, and enhance the capacity of enterprises to participate in global supply chains.

Speaking at the conference, Le Van Danh, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, said that the city's manufacturing, trade, and import-export activities continued to grow in the first eight months of 2026.

Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the conference. Photo: Doan Chuong

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 10.8 percent, while total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue increased 13.7 percent. Export turnover reached US$65.83 billion, up 7.82 percent, and imports reached US$72.69 billion, up 11.86 percent.

Processing and manufacturing industries continued to play a key role, led by computers, electronics, and components, which reached US$14.5 billion. Among export destinations, the United States was Ho Chi Minh City's largest market, followed by China and South Korea.

Notably, imports grew faster than exports and mainly comprised raw materials and machinery for production, highlighting the need to improve supply chain autonomy, develop supporting industries, and increase the localization rate.

In the final four months of the year, the city's industry and trade sector will focus on expanding markets, leveraging FTAs, and connecting businesses with international partners. At the same time, it will promote supporting industries, green transformation, digital transformation, and logistics development to enhance the competitiveness of exported goods.

Delivering directional remarks, Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha of the municipal People's Committee emphasized that developing imports and exports in tandem with logistics and global supply chains is a crucial task to boost competitiveness and create growth momentum for the city.

Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City is promoting exports toward higher quality and added value, supporting businesses in accessing market information and opportunities, building brands, and meeting international standards.

Along with market expansion, the city needs to closely link import and export activities with logistics, capitalizing on the advantages of seaports, industrial zones, export processing zones, and production-trade hubs, while strengthening connections between import-export enterprises and logistics firms to lower overall chain costs.

Following the conference, relevant agencies must categorize recommendations, identifying issues that require immediate action, long-term solutions, or proposals to the central Government, translating discussion topics into concrete actions.

HCMC People's Committee Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha stressed that businesses must be placed at the center, with difficulties resolved under the principle of "clear agency, clear responsibility, clear timeline, and clear results". Issues within the city's authority must be resolved with focus, while matters beyond its jurisdiction should be promptly submitted to the central Government.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan