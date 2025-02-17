Can Gio International Transshipment Port included in Vietnam's seaport plan

The development of Can Gio International Transshipment Port has made new strides by being incorporated into Vietnam's port development plan.

The model of Can Gio International Transshipment Port

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has approved adjustments and additions to several elements of the plan, policies, solutions, and resources for implementing the Master Plan for Development of Vietnam's Seaport System for the period 2021-2030, with a vision for 2050, including Can Gio International Transshipment Port in the action plans.

Additionally, the Can Gio International Transshipment Port area has been added to the list of projects expected to utilize business funding. The required investment capital has been outlined in the detailed planning for the port system, wharves, piers, mooring areas, and water zones, as well as in the land and water development plans for the port area.

Earlier, the Prime Minister approved the investment policy for the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project. The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has been tasked with determining the specific products and services necessary to ensure the port's effectiveness. The projected investment capital for the project is expected to be at least VND50 trillion, with the project set to operate for 50 years from the date the investment decision is made.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the project can only proceed if it aligns with planning at all levels, receives approval from the competent authorities for land-use changes from forest land to other purposes, completes environmental protection procedures, and meets the required technology standards as per regulations.

Investors are prohibited from transferring the project within the first five years after receiving the investment registration certificate. After this period, any changes in investors must comply with legal requirements and be approved in writing by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Furthermore, the project can only proceed with approval from the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, and other relevant agencies in cases involving national defense and security matters during the project's implementation or transfer.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan