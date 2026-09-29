Export Fair 2026 brings global buyers directly to Vietnamese factories

The 2026 Vietnamese Goods Export Fair will move beyond traditional product showcases by connecting international buyers directly with Vietnamese businesses and production sites.

The forthcoming 2026 Vietnamese Goods Export Fair shall facilitate direct engagement between international purchasers and commercial enterprises, whilst simultaneously conducting comprehensive field assessments of manufacturing facilities and source material regions, with the objective of establishing an "on-location export" venue within Ho Chi Minh City.

Le Van Danh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, speaks at the event. Photo: Minh Xuan

On September 29, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade announced details regarding the HCMC Export 2026, taking place from October 22 to 24 at the WTC Expo International Exhibition Center, Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Mr. Le Van Danh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, this year's fair is organized to allow international buyers to directly access the production capacity of enterprises, rather than stopping at mere product displays and introductions.

Delegates perform the launch ceremony for the digital exhibition platform. Photo: Minh Xuan

The new feature is the "on-site export" model. After learning about products and meeting enterprises at the fair, buyers can continue to survey factories, raw material areas, production processes, and supply capacity, thereby shortening the product search process, supplier evaluation, and order matching.

Tran Van Chin, Chairman and Co-founder of Arobid Technology Joint Stock Company, stated that connection activities are also expanded on digital platforms under the Expo Platform model, providing technological infrastructure, data, and AI for digital exhibitions and enterprise-to-buyer matching.

Accordingly, enterprises can prepare data and establish a presence on the platform before the fair, participate in displays and connections during the event, and subsequently maintain connections in the digital environment.

Currently, 21 international buyer delegations have registered to attend. The organizing committee expects to welcome buyers from the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade and partner organizations sign an agreement to implement the digital exhibition platform. Photo: Minh Xuan

B2B trade programs will be integrated with field surveys at factories and raw material areas, while updating new requirements on green production, green export, AI, automation, and cross-border e-commerce.

According to Ms. Huynh Dinh Thai Linh, General Director of WTC Becamex, the long-term goal is to gradually turn Ho Chi Minh City into a regular destination for professional international buyers, rather than creating a buy-sell event lasting only a few days.

The advantage of this model lies in connecting the exhibition center with industrial parks and factory networks, helping buyers shorten search and supplier evaluation times.

Conversely, Vietnamese enterprises must also prove their capacity right at the production site. The ability to generate orders depends not only on displayed products, but also on production capacity, quality standards, delivery capabilities, and the level of meeting international supply chain requirements.

The fair is expected to bring together about 450 businesses from industries with strong export strengths such as textiles, footwear, food, agricultural products, wood and wood products, household appliances, metals, and hand tools. The fields of logistics, inspection, insurance, banking, and e-commerce also participate, creating an ecosystem to support businesses accessing international markets.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan