Pork prices expected to edge up after summer

Pork prices in Vietnam are set to rise slightly after summer, following August declines tied to lower demand during the seventh lunar month. Analysts expect a rebound as institutional kitchens and traditional markets ramp up purchases.

Live hog prices are expected to rise slightly in the short term as summer ends and demand from institutional kitchens and traditional markets rebounds. Prices previously fell during the seventh lunar month, possibly because more people were eating vegetarian food.

A pork stall in Hoc Mon wholesale market in HCMC. Photo: Gia Han

Live hog prices in the Northern region fell VND4,400 per kilogram in August from July, to VND59,000-VND60,000 (US$2.26–US$2.30) per kilogram. In the Central region and Central Highlands region, prices dropped VND4,500 per kilogram to VND57,000-58,000 per kilogram.

In the Southern region, prices declined VND3,500 per kilogram to VND57,000-58,000 per kilogram.

According to the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, live hog prices fell during the seventh lunar month possibly because more people were eating vegetarian food, reducing demand while supply remained abundant.

The livestock industry also forecasts that live hog prices will rise slightly within a narrow range in the short term as summer ends and demand from institutional kitchens and traditional markets rebounds strongly.

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health, a number of animal feed and aquatic feed producers announced higher selling prices in August, with increases commonly ranging from VND160 to VND200 per kilogram, depending on the company. This was the fifth price increase since the beginning of 2026.

Explaining the increase, the department said it was driven by unfavorable fluctuations in input costs. On the Chicago market in the United States, September corn futures rose by about 20 cents per bushel from July to 464.6 cents per bushel. Soybean futures for the same delivery month increased by 3.3 cents per bushel to 1,192.2 cents per bushel.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan